Elon Musk has set a new Guinness World Record, though it is probably one he would be happy to forget about. Guinness announced that Musk has "officially broken the world record for the largest loss of personal fortune in history."

The organization, citing Forbes, said that Musk lost between $182 billion and $200 billion since November 2021. That pales in comparison to the previous record holder, Japanese tech investor Masayoshi Son, who lost $58.6 billion in 2000.

Most of Musk's losses were due to the poor performance of his electric car company Tesla, which saw its stocks lose 65% of their value.

As a result of the historic losses, Musk was dethroned as the richest person in the world. That title now belongs to Bernard Arnault, founder of the luxury goods conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy, who is worth an estimated $204 billion.

Musk currently sits at number two on that list, with an estimated worth of $145 billion.