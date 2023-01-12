Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis Off Ventilator, 'On Road To Recovery'

Former University of Arkansas standout and NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been taken off a ventilator and is now "on the road to recovery," according to his girlfriend, actress and singer Angela Cole.

Cole updated Hillis' status on her Instagram account Wednesday (January 11) night, one week after the 36-year-old was reported to be in critical condition after a swimming accident in Pensacola, Florida, in which he saved his children from drowning.

"A hero," Cole wrote. "So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital. Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day."