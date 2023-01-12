GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo Team Up For New Song 'On What U On'

GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo have released a new song 'On What U On,' both artists' first new music of 2023. The collaboration marks the first time the two have worked together on music and follows projects both released last year. GloRilla is coming off her debut EP Anyway's, Lifes Great which contains her breakout single 'F.N.F' with Hitkidd and the follow-up 'Tomorrow 2' which featured Cardi B.

Moneybagg Yo, on the other hand, appeared heavily on a compilation album put out by his label CMG, which featured both Moneybagg Yo and Yo Gotti extensively. The song is also accompanied by a new music video starring both artists that sees the lyrical argument of the song played out with Moneybagg Yo and GloRilla as the main characters.