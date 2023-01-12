Intense Video Shows Helicopter Crews Rescue Arizona Rock Climber
By Ginny Reese
January 12, 2023
A video posted by the Sedona Fire District shows the intense moment an Arizona rock climber was rescued from a steep peak by helicopter crews. 12 News reported that the climber was stuck on the steep peaks of a spire near Schnebly Hills.
Sedona Fire crews worked closely with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety to get the climber down of the steep peaks of the spire.
Photos and video footage shows just how difficult the rescue must have been, with no gentle slopes where the climber was located.
Sedona Fire wrote on Facebook:
"Sedona Fire working a rescue last B shift for a rock climber that became entrapped while climbing a spire near Schnebly Hill. Sedona Fire worked with Coconino County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue and Arizona Dps to safely extricate and evaluate the patient. This complex incident took a number of hours and resources to mitigate."
Check out the video of the rescue below:
@SedonaFD video of Schnebly Hill rescue on B shift.@FOX10Phoenix @12News @abc15 @azfamily @KAZMNews @kaffnews @FoxNews @CNN @CityofSedonaAZ @SedonaChamber @DailyCourier @CityofFlagstaff pic.twitter.com/GaNtjhC3io— Sedona Fire District (@SedonaFD) January 11, 2023
According to the US Forest Service, the Schnebly Hill Trail is moderately and steadily up hill and the iconic rock spires are open to climbers willing to brave the cliffs. However, it is important for climbers to know their limits.
There is still no word on the condition of the rock climber, but he was brought down to safety.
