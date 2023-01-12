Intense Video Shows Helicopter Crews Rescue Arizona Rock Climber

A video posted by the Sedona Fire District shows the intense moment an Arizona rock climber was rescued from a steep peak by helicopter crews. 12 News reported that the climber was stuck on the steep peaks of a spire near Schnebly Hills.

Sedona Fire crews worked closely with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety to get the climber down of the steep peaks of the spire.

Photos and video footage shows just how difficult the rescue must have been, with no gentle slopes where the climber was located.

Sedona Fire wrote on Facebook:

"Sedona Fire working a rescue last B shift for a rock climber that became entrapped while climbing a spire near Schnebly Hill. Sedona Fire worked with Coconino County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue and Arizona Dps to safely extricate and evaluate the patient. This complex incident took a number of hours and resources to mitigate."

Check out the video of the rescue below: