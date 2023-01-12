Jennifer Lopez's latest movie starts off like a classic rom-com, complete with Jennifer Coolidge, but soon turns into a full-throttle action movie. Fresh off her big win at the 2023 Golden Globes this week, Prime Video is giving fans a closer look at Coolidge and Lopez's performances in the forthcoming film Shotgun Wedding.

In the newly shared trailer, Lopez and her husband-to-be Tom, played by Josh Duhamel, fight for their lives as his mother (Coolidge) makes hilarious and inappropriate comments. The film stream on Prime Video starting January 27th. Check out the trailer below.