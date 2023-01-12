Jennifer Coolidge Is J Lo's Chaotic Mother-In-Law In 'Shotgun Wedding'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 12, 2023
Jennifer Lopez's latest movie starts off like a classic rom-com, complete with Jennifer Coolidge, but soon turns into a full-throttle action movie. Fresh off her big win at the 2023 Golden Globes this week, Prime Video is giving fans a closer look at Coolidge and Lopez's performances in the forthcoming film Shotgun Wedding.
In the newly shared trailer, Lopez and her husband-to-be Tom, played by Josh Duhamel, fight for their lives as his mother (Coolidge) makes hilarious and inappropriate comments. The film stream on Prime Video starting January 27th. Check out the trailer below.
The film's synopsis reads:
"In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “’Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don’t kill each other first."
According to The Wrap, Armie Hammer was originally set to star along with Lopez before production began but Duhamel took over when disturbing accusations against Hammer came to light. The film also stars Lenny Kravitz, who plays Lopez's ex-boyfriend, Sônia Braga, Cheech Marin, Selena Tan, D’Arcy Carden, Callie Hernandez, Desmin Bores, Steve Coulter, and Alberto Isaac.