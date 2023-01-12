Jim Jones Criticizes Plea Deals Taken in YSL Rico Case

Rapper Jim Jones has become the most recent in a long line of artists criticizing the various members of Young Stoner Life for taking plea deals in the label's ongoing RICO case. Just yesterday YSL star Gunna returned to social media for the first time since taking a plea deal that included his admission in a leaked video that YSL was in fact a gang. Fans and other artists loudly criticized him for these actions under both his Instagram and Twitter posts, but that isn't the extent of the backlash.

During an interview with DJ Univercity, Jones stated his opposition to the plea deals explaining "taking a plea when you have co-defendants is really not the thing you're supposed to do. He further clarified, "If you up against a case by yourself, that's something different, but when you're taking a plea it's a touchy thing."