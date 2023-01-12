Mass. Woman Fell To Death From Airbnb During Mexico Vacation

A Massachusetts woman fell to her death from an Airbnb while vacationing in Cancún, Mexico last week.

Leah 'Lee' Pearse, 20, died instantly on January 6 after falling from a three-story balcony, according to her obituary shared on the Driscoll Funeral Home & Cremation Service's website.

"After a great beach day, amazing dinner, and fantastic dancing, she attempted to enter her Airbnb through the third-floor balcony because the keys had been locked inside," the obituary states. "Tragically she slipped, fell, and died instantly."

Pearse worked as a nursing assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital after turning 18 and was studying at Simmons College with a pursuit of a five-year master's degree in nursing at the time of her death.

“Her confidence, compassion, and amazing sense of humor had a magnetic effect and she tended to bring out the best in the people around her. She was bold and brave to always make her truth known and she was one of the least judgmental people that many have ever met,” the obituary states.

Pearse was a member of the student council and co-captained the Haverhill High School girls' swim team before graduating in 2020.

A visitation is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday (January 13) at Haverhill Country Club, which will be immediately followed by a memorial service.