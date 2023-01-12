North Carolina Drivers Warned Of New DMV Scam

While some states may be dealing with "funny money" problems, North Carolina drivers are being warned of a new scam that sees an email supposedly sent from the Division of Motor Vehicles asking for monetary payment.

The North Carolina DMV has received multiple complaints from customers alleging they have received emails from scammers claiming to be a Traffic Division representative of the North Carolina Department of Transportation or the DMV, per WCNC. In the email, which may come from the address "notice@penalty-gov-us", the scammers are asking potential victims to clink on a link to pay a fine for an alleged driving violation.

DMV Commissioner Wayne Goodwin encourages anyone who receives a potential fraudulent letter asking for money to contact the DMV to ensure its authenticity. Goodwin added that both the DMV and DOT will never send an email to customers asking for payment for a driving violation.

"DMV customers must remain vigilant as criminals try newer ways to defraud customers and steal their identities," said. Goodwin. "If you receive any unexpected email alleging you owe the DMV or the State money, then be very wary and contact the agency to verify the truth of the communication from an official telephone number or email address, but do not use the the contact info appearing in the email."