One Washington City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs

By Zuri Anderson

January 12, 2023

Illustration of a bedbug on human skin
Photo: Getty Images

As more and more Americans start traveling again, they need to be aware of tiny hitchhikers. Bed bugs are known to catch a ride with passengers heading to different areas of the United States, ready to infest furniture, beds, and living spaces. Even worse, they feast on human blood with the potential to leave your skin super itchy.

To give you an idea about where bed bugs are rampant, Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests. The company states, "The list is based on treatment data from the metro areas where Orkin performed the most bed bug treatments from December 1, 2021 – November 30, 2022. The ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments."

According to the data, a popular city in Washington state made it on the list: Seattle. Coming in the No. 39 spot, it actually jumped five spots from its place on last year's list.

Here are the Top 10 worst cities for bed bugs, according to Orkin:

  1. Chicago
  2. New York
  3. Philadelphia
  4. Cleveland-Akron, Ohio
  5. Los Angeles
  6. Detroit
  7. Indianapolis
  8. Baltimore
  9. Washington D.C.
  10. Columbus, Ohio

Check out the full report, and precautions to take against bed bugs, on Orkin's website.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.