Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back '90s Fan Favorite Item
By Jason Hall
January 12, 2023
Pizza Hut announced plans to bring back its popular "Big New Yorker" after a nearly 25-year hiatus in a news release shared this week.
The extra large pizza will return to restaurants nationwide for a limited time only beginning on February 1, 2023, though Hut Rewards members can get early access on January 31.
The 16-inc pie was initially introduced in 1999 as an extra large pizza that the company claims is as big and bold as its namesake city.
The pizza is made with sweet marinara sauce and parmesan oregano seasoning and offers double pepperoni or a choose-your-own topping option for a starting price of $13.99.
"The Big New Yorker was a huge hit when we launched it in 1999, setting the stage for future industry innovations like Pizza Hut Melts™ and Detroit-Style pizza," said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut, in a news release. "At 30% larger than our large pizza, now is the perfect time to answer our customers' requests and bring back The Big New Yorker in a big way right before the big game next month."
Loyal fans of the popular pizza have called for the Big New Yorker's return over the years, which includes Reddit threads and a Change.org petition that received more than 3,000 signatures.