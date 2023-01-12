Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back '90s Fan Favorite Item

Pizza Hut announced plans to bring back its popular "Big New Yorker" after a nearly 25-year hiatus in a news release shared this week.

The extra large pizza will return to restaurants nationwide for a limited time only beginning on February 1, 2023, though Hut Rewards members can get early access on January 31.

The 16-inc pie was initially introduced in 1999 as an extra large pizza that the company claims is as big and bold as its namesake city.

The pizza is made with sweet marinara sauce and parmesan oregano seasoning and offers double pepperoni or a choose-your-own topping option for a starting price of $13.99.