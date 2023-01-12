Texas Cop Running For Mayor Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Boyfriend

A cop turned mayoral candidate is now behind bars after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend twice.

Robin Williams was arrested Tuesday (January 10) after she's accused of hitting her live-in boyfriend on two separate occasions, Chron reports.

The most recent incident was on New Year's Eve. Missouri City police were called to the scene after Williams' boyfriend said the two got into an argument which led to her punching him. The boyfriend wound up showing police video footage from another incident in August 2022 where Williams is seen in a Missouri City Police Department T-shirt striking him several times with a department-issued baton. "B---, you broke my phone and now I'm a police officer. B----, that's worth over $2,000," she says in the video, according to police. That same month, Williams reportedly used her stun gun on her boyfriend after a verbal altercation.

Williams is running for mayor of Houston. She began her campaign last year with a focus on police reform. "I am you and you are me. Back the blue but not the bullies in blue," her campaign slogan reads.

The mayoral candidate was issued a $15,000 bond and was charged with continuous violence against a family member.

More Texas crime news

The Craziest Texas Crime Stories We Found In 2022

Texas Couple Shocked After Rideshare Driver Does The Unthinkable

Inmate Tries To Escape Texas Jail & It Was All Caught On TikTok