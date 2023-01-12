This Is The Most Underrated Town In Arizona

Each state has their own charming little towns that don't get the recognition that they deserve.

Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each city. The website states, "We scoured online reviews and rankings to uncover desirable destinations that don't typically get extensive national attention, yet offer tremendous value to visitors and locals alike. Our selections took into account towns with a range of attractive offerings, including cultural attractions, outdoor activities, great dining and shopping options, low cost of living, and high quality of life, among other factors."

According to the list, the most underrated town in Arizona is Bisbee. The website explains:

"From its mining town roots to the funky, artsy outpost it's become, Bisbee has always been a wild and remote border town. Its reputation as a weird but welcoming oasis has made it a tourist stop with a delightful downtown shopping district, but the city's eclectic core of interesting locals is what gives Bisbee its flavor."

Check out the full list of the most underrated towns in each city on Cheapism's website.