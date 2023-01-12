This Is The Most Underrated Town In Colorado

Every U.S. state has a premier destination or city, but they also have plenty of hidden gems that are either overlooked or don't get the reputation it deserves. Sometimes, it works out to its benefit. That means fewer crowds and more time to check out all it has to offer.

That's why Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's most underrated destination. The website states, "We scoured online reviews and rankings to uncover desirable destinations that don't typically get extensive national attention, yet offer tremendous value to visitors and locals alike."

According to writers, Colorado's most under-the-radar spot is Breckenridge! Here's why:

"Breckenridge is booming. Move there and you'll have your choice of more than 200 boutiques and shops, more than 75 bars and restaurants, and too many athletic, lifestyle, and cultural options to name. The reality, however, is that all this is packed into a small, cozy town. Only 4,500 residents live within Breckenridge's 5.3-square-mile boundaries — although a rush of visitors can swell the population to nearly 40,000 on a busy day."