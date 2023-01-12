This Is The Most Underrated Town In Texas

Each state has their own charming little towns that don't get the recognition that they deserve.

Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each city. The website states, "We scoured online reviews and rankings to uncover desirable destinations that don't typically get extensive national attention, yet offer tremendous value to visitors and locals alike. Our selections took into account towns with a range of attractive offerings, including cultural attractions, outdoor activities, great dining and shopping options, low cost of living, and high quality of life, among other factors."

According to the list, the most underrated town in Texas is Wimberley. The website explains:

"If you've never heard of Wimberley, that's probably because the town is easily lost in the giant shadows cast by the cities it's nestled between: Austin and San Antonio. Yet even residents of those great cities head to Wimberley when they crave a refreshing change of scenery. That includes, among other things, rejuvenation in the Jacob's Natural Well area, enlightenment in one of the town's many art galleries, or a twirl around the 11 dance halls that make up the Wimberley Dance Hall Wheel."

Check out the full list of the most underrated towns in each city on Cheapism's website.