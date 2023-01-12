This Is The Most Underrated Town In Washington

Every U.S. state has a premier destination or city, but they also have plenty of hidden gems that are either overlooked or don't get the reputation it deserves. Sometimes, it works out to its benefit. That means fewer crowds and more time to check out all it has to offer.

That's why Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's most underrated destination. The website states, "We scoured online reviews and rankings to uncover desirable destinations that don't typically get extensive national attention, yet offer tremendous value to visitors and locals alike."

According to writers, Washington's most under-the-radar spot is Redmond! Here's why:

"Light rail is coming to Redmond in 2024, but the city's residents can expect the downtown district to keep booming until then. Bustling and connected, downtown Redmond is home to 10,000 jobs and 6,000 residents, whom you'll see zooming by on bikes, on foot, and on buses. Venture just a bit outside of the downtown area, however, and you'll be able to lose yourself in an outdoor paradise of streams, rivers, forests and all the other wilderness you'd expect from the Great Northwest."

