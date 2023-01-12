Two Lucky Texans Win Over $4 Million In Lottery Prizes

By Dani Medina

January 12, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Two lucky Texans are now millionaires after claiming winning lottery tickets!

A Whitesboro resident is now $3,000,012 richer after claiming a Mega Millions prize from the drawing held on November 1, 2022, the Texas Lottery announced Tuesday (January 12). The claimant, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased the winning ticket at Enderby Gas Inc. at 20544 U.S. Highway 277 in Whitesboro. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn (5-9-15-16-17), but not the Mega Ball (25). The winner also Megaplied their ticket, so their earnings were tripled. They also had an additional $4 win on the same ticket.

A Fort Stockton resident also won big. They claimed a winning $1 million ticket in the $1,000,000 Cash Blowout scratch-off game, the Texas Lottery announced Tuesday. They purchased the winning ticket at Walmart Fuel Center at 2610 W. Dickinson Street in Fort Stockton. There are three more top prizes to be claimed in this game.

In more Texas lottery news, a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold somewhere in Texas this week. Furthermore, two more residents became instant millionaires after claiming lottery prizes this week. A Fort Worth resident won $1 million in the $1,000,000 Diamond Riches scratch ticket game while someone in Plano claimed a Mega Millions prize worth $1 million. The latter was one of two tickets on the verge of expiring.

If you're sitting on a worthy lottery ticket, cash it in! A winning Mega Millions ticket from the July 29, 2022 drawing was purchased at Fuel Maxx at 420 University Drive in Prairie View. It'll expire on January 25.

