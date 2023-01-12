Worker Trapped Under Debris After Chicago Building Mysteriously Collapses

By Logan DeLoye

January 12, 2023

Rubble under Building Demolition
Photo: Getty Images

A building in Bronzeville partially collapsed on Thursday morning, causing one worker to become trapped under the debris for a long period of time. According to ABC News, two other workers were in the building when it collapsed but only was trapped. After receiving word of the incident, firefighters arrived on scene to rescue the man some 30 to 45 minutes after the incident occurred. ABC News noted that the worker was trapped under three to five feet of debris, and was severely injured.

Firefighters removed the injured worker from the debris and an ambulance took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center. ABC7 detailed the man to be in "grave condition." Video footage from the incident shows a giant hole in the side of the building with debris strewn across the surrounding streets. Viewers are also able to see firefighters digging through the rubble on the side of structure.

ABC7 mentioned that the building was vacant, and that the only people inside when it collapsed were the three construction workers. Information regarding a reason for the collapse, or the condition of the two other workers was not released as authorities continue to investigate and clean up the scene.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.