Worker Trapped Under Debris After Chicago Building Mysteriously Collapses

A building in Bronzeville partially collapsed on Thursday morning, causing one worker to become trapped under the debris for a long period of time. According to ABC News, two other workers were in the building when it collapsed but only was trapped. After receiving word of the incident, firefighters arrived on scene to rescue the man some 30 to 45 minutes after the incident occurred. ABC News noted that the worker was trapped under three to five feet of debris, and was severely injured.

Firefighters removed the injured worker from the debris and an ambulance took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center. ABC7 detailed the man to be in "grave condition." Video footage from the incident shows a giant hole in the side of the building with debris strewn across the surrounding streets. Viewers are also able to see firefighters digging through the rubble on the side of structure.