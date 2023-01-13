82-Year-Old Florida Woman's Body Found 3 Months After Hurricane Ian

By Zuri Anderson

January 13, 2023

Photo: Lee County Sheriff's Office

A debris cleanup crew in Florida has found the remains of an 82-year-old woman who went missing during Hurricane Ian's rampage months ago, according to NBC News.

The body of Ilonka Knes was discovered "deep within the mangroves" in Fort Myers Beach by a contract debris removal team, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed during a Thursday (January 12) news conference.

Marceno said Knes lived in Fort Myers Beach with her husband, who was previously found dead after the Category 4 storm. Concerned family members requested a welfare check on the 82-year-old woman, but deputies couldn't find her on October 7. She was officially reported missing on October 15 after several failed attempts to locate her, officials said.

What made the search for Knes difficult was how much Ian devastated the area.

"These areas are impassable by boat and they’re not visible by the air," the sheriff explained. "This was a really heavily affected area."

Her body was ultimately recovered .16 miles from her home on Tuesday, January 10, according to the sheriff's office. Officials were able to identify her through medical records, and her cause of death was drowning. Her passing brings Lee County's total number of confirmed casualties to 74 from the vicious storm.

Hurricane Ian slammed the Sunshine State on September 28, 2022, bringing monstrous flooding, heavy winds, and deadly storm surges. Over 140 people were killed in the fifth-largest hurricane to strike the United States, NBC News reports.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.