Caretaker And Her Husband Arrested After Disappearance Of 4-Year-Old Girl

Authorities have arrested two people in connection with the disappearance of a four-year-old girl from Oklahoma. Athena Brownfield was reported missing on Tuesday (January 10) afternoon after a mail carrier found her five-year-old sister wandering alone on the street. A Caddo County Sheriff's Office deputy told KOKH that investigators believe she may have disappeared as early as January 6.

On Thursday, one of Athena's caregivers, Alysia Adams, was arrested on charges of child neglect. On Friday, authorities announced that her husband, Ivon Adams, was taken into custody in Phoenix, Arizona, as well. He is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma on a fugitive from justice charge.

Officials did not provide any update about the investigation or say what led them to arrest Adams and her husband.

After a grid search turned up empty, law enforcement began using drones and canines to try to locate Athena. In addition, trash pickup has been suspended in the town of Cyril as the search continues.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said that the investigation into Athena's whereabouts continues and asked anybody who might have information to contact their tipline at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.