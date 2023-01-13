Daredevil Robbie Knievel Died Following Cancer Battle

Daredevil Robbie Knievel died on Friday (January 12) morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 60. A family source told TMZ that Knievel was in hospice care when he died.

Robbie started his career at the age of eight, performing his first-ever show at Madison Square Garden with his dad, Evel Knievel.

Throughout his prolific career, Robbie performed over 350 jumps and set 20 world records. One of his most impressive feats was jumping over the fountains at Caesars Palace on a motorcycle in Las Vegas in 1989. His father had previously attempted to jump the fountains but failed.

He also jumped the Grand Canyon in 1999 but broke his leg after crashing following the 228-foot jump. His last stunt was in 2011 at the Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, California, when he jumped 150 feet over tractor-trailer trucks,