Daredevil Robbie Knievel Died Following Cancer Battle

By Bill Galluccio

January 13, 2023

Robbie Knievel Announces Plans For His Biggest Ever Stunt
Photo: Getty Images

Daredevil Robbie Knievel died on Friday (January 12) morning after a battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 60. A family source told TMZ that Knievel was in hospice care when he died.

Robbie started his career at the age of eight, performing his first-ever show at Madison Square Garden with his dad, Evel Knievel.

Throughout his prolific career, Robbie performed over 350 jumps and set 20 world records. One of his most impressive feats was jumping over the fountains at Caesars Palace on a motorcycle in Las Vegas in 1989. His father had previously attempted to jump the fountains but failed.

He also jumped the Grand Canyon in 1999 but broke his leg after crashing following the 228-foot jump. His last stunt was in 2011 at the Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella, California, when he jumped 150 feet over tractor-trailer trucks,

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.