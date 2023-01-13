Governor Of Pennsylvania Pardons Meek Mill

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has granted rapper Meek Mill a pardon according to a new Instagram post from the rapper. Meek posted a picture of the official document, which was granted on January 12 and relieves the rapper from any further legal consequences resulting from his past convictions.

According to Hip Hop DX, Meek was one of over 300 to be pardoned by the governor this week. Wolf released the pardons with a statement where he clarified that “Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it.”