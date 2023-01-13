Governor Of Pennsylvania Pardons Meek Mill
By Lavender Alexandria
January 13, 2023
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has granted rapper Meek Mill a pardon according to a new Instagram post from the rapper. Meek posted a picture of the official document, which was granted on January 12 and relieves the rapper from any further legal consequences resulting from his past convictions.
According to Hip Hop DX, Meek was one of over 300 to be pardoned by the governor this week. Wolf released the pardons with a statement where he clarified that “Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it.”
Meek Mill has a long history of problems with the law, including a high-profile stint in jail in 2017 due to a parole violation that resulted in the #FreeMeek movement. Fellow rappers and celebrities like Jay-Z and Kevin Hart called for Meek's release and he was flown in by Philadelphia 76ers minority owner Michael G. Rubin to sit courtside just days after his release. Meek Mill had a quiet 2022 releasing no new music since his last album Expensive Pain in 2021. Last year he confirmed that he is no longer represented by Jay-Z's Roc Nation Entertainment, his long-time management company.