Governor Of Pennsylvania Pardons Meek Mill

By Lavender Alexandria

January 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has granted rapper Meek Mill a pardon according to a new Instagram post from the rapper. Meek posted a picture of the official document, which was granted on January 12 and relieves the rapper from any further legal consequences resulting from his past convictions.

According to Hip Hop DX, Meek was one of over 300 to be pardoned by the governor this week. Wolf released the pardons with a statement where he clarified that “Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it.”

Meek Mill has a long history of problems with the law, including a high-profile stint in jail in 2017 due to a parole violation that resulted in the #FreeMeek movement. Fellow rappers and celebrities like Jay-Z and Kevin Hart called for Meek's release and he was flown in by Philadelphia 76ers minority owner Michael G. Rubin to sit courtside just days after his release. Meek Mill had a quiet 2022 releasing no new music since his last album Expensive Pain in 2021. Last year he confirmed that he is no longer represented by Jay-Z's Roc Nation Entertainment, his long-time management company.

Meek Mill
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.