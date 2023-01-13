iHeartCountry Festival 2023 Lineup Revealed: See The Star-Studded List

The iHeartCountry Festival is making a big return in 2023, bringing some of country music’s hottest artists together in one all-star lineup — and you won’t want to miss it.

Performing artists at the 2023 iHeartCountry Festival include Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, Sam Hunt, Elle King, Parker McCollum, Justin Moore, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, special guest Bailey Zimmerman, and more, and it's all hosted once again by Bobby Bones. Every artist included in the star-studded festival has recently released highly-anticipated singles and/or albums in recent months (or they will release new music by the time they hit the festival stage this spring), adding new music to a long list of previously-released fan-favorite anthems.

To learn more about the 2023 iHeartCountry Festival lineup, check out some unique facts about them here: