Man Arrested For Pointing Paintball Gun At Security Guard In Seattle

A man is facing charges after cops said he threatened a security guard with a paintball gun, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The incident happened near the intersection of Third Avenue and Cherry Street Thursday afternoon (January 12). Around 3:30 p.m., a 19-year-old man working security at the entrance of a downtown building approached an unknown man smoking what appeared to be fentanyl, per a police blotter.

The security guard reportedly asked the man to move away from the entrance so tenants aren't bothered by the smoke. That's when a 27-year-old man walked up to the victim, yelling at him before pulling out a gun, authorities claim. The teenage victim couldn't make out what he said because he ran away, fearing for his life.

Officers soon responded to the scene and got a description of the suspect. They found him at a nearby location and arrested him without further incident.

It turns out the firearm he had was a paintball gun resembling a handgun, officials learned. Officers seized the gun along with colorful brass knuckles.

The 27-year-old was booked into King County Jail for felony harassment. They also requested an additional charge of unlawful use of weapons.