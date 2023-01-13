Michigan Mother Accused Of 'Catfishing' Teen Daughter Headed To Court

A Michigan mother accused of 'catfishing' her own daughter, as well as another teen, is one step closer to facing a trial.

42-year-old Kendra G. Licari was scheduled to appear in a preliminary examination before Isabella County District Judge Sara Spencer-Noggle yesterday (January 12). Instead of proceeding with witnesses' testimony, Licari opted to waive her right to a hearing. Now, the judge has boud Licari over to Circuit Court, where her options will be to take her case to trail or enter into a plea agreement.

Catfishing is when someone uses a fake online identity to harass and/or scam victims for money, romance, or physical harm. Isabella County Sheriff's deputies began investigating the incident on January 19, 2022, when they received reports from Licari and another teen's parent that their 14-year-old children were being harassed via text messages and social media apps. The harassment began months before the parents spoke to the deputies, according to Sheriff Michael J. Main.

The teens, a boy and a girl who were dating at the time, received dozens of messages daily. “They were harassing about their relationship,” Main said of the messages’ content. “They were derogatory comments about her daughter and other students. Pretty much the same kind of comments, just over and over again.” At first, police believed it was another student, but it became increasingly evident throughout the lengthy investigation that the messages were not sent by another juvenile.

Eventually, Licari confessed to having perpetrated the crime, according to Main. However, she did not state what her motive for harassing her daughter or her daughter's boyfriend was. Licari is free on bond, and her trial date is pending.