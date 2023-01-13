North Carolina Man 'Happily Shocked' After Scoring Huge Lottery Jackpot

By Sarah Tate

January 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A man in North Carolina was "happily shocked" to discover he hit it big with a huge jackpot win in a recent lottery drawing.

Cedric Bass, of Kannapolis, recently stopped by the Han-Dee Hugo's on North Cannon Boulevard to pick up $1 Cash 5 ticket for Friday's (January 6) drawing, a move that ended up earning him a six-figure prize, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. His ticket ended up matching all five white balls called during the drawing to win the jackpot.

"I was happily shocked," he said.

Because another lucky player, Daniel Brandenburg of Huntersville, also had a winning ticket, the pair split the $364,146 jackpot. Bass recalled telling his brother and sister of the win, saying they couldn't believe that he hit the jackpot.

"They didn't believe me," he said. "I had to keep telling them."

Bass claimed his prize at lottery headquarters, taking home $129,728 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. He told lottery officials he already has some plans to use his new winnings, namely helping out his sister who has been experiencing health issues.

"I think I'm going to buy her a motorized wheelchair," he said, adding that he also wants to pay off his mortgage.

