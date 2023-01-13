Texas Man's Selena Memorabilia Could Earn Him A Guinness World Record

One Texas man's Selena Quintanilla collection could earn him a Guinness World Record. KXAN reported that Andrew Longoria first fell in love with Selena's music in 1997 when his grandmother bought her "Dreaming of You" CD.

That single CD eventually turned into a collection with nearly 1,300 pieces. Longoria explained, "I was 5 years old when I got the [Dreaming of You] album. Just kind of thinking about it, I’m going to be 30 next week. So to know how long I’ve been a fan and been collecting — it’s pretty phenomenal, to be perfectly honest."

He's been documenting his collection on Instagram, which he launched in 2014. Longoria announced he would be trying for a Guinness World Record on January 27th in Corpus Christi. He wrote:

"YOU'RE INVITED TO THE: GUINNESS WORLD RECORD OFFICIAL ATTEMPT for the Largest Memorabilia Collection of Selena Quintanilla-Perez!

This has been an incredible journey, and I just personally wanna thank all my friends and family who have supported me and cheered me on when I almost gave up 🙏🏼 This is for you!!"