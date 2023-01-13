Texas Man's Selena Memorabilia Could Earn Him A Guinness World Record
By Ginny Reese
January 13, 2023
One Texas man's Selena Quintanilla collection could earn him a Guinness World Record. KXAN reported that Andrew Longoria first fell in love with Selena's music in 1997 when his grandmother bought her "Dreaming of You" CD.
That single CD eventually turned into a collection with nearly 1,300 pieces. Longoria explained, "I was 5 years old when I got the [Dreaming of You] album. Just kind of thinking about it, I’m going to be 30 next week. So to know how long I’ve been a fan and been collecting — it’s pretty phenomenal, to be perfectly honest."
He's been documenting his collection on Instagram, which he launched in 2014. Longoria announced he would be trying for a Guinness World Record on January 27th in Corpus Christi. He wrote:
"YOU'RE INVITED TO THE: GUINNESS WORLD RECORD OFFICIAL ATTEMPT for the Largest Memorabilia Collection of Selena Quintanilla-Perez!
This has been an incredible journey, and I just personally wanna thank all my friends and family who have supported me and cheered me on when I almost gave up 🙏🏼 This is for you!!"
Longoria grew up near the Selena Museum in Corpus Christi. He often went to the museum and bought merchandise or received items as gifts.
Longoria wrote on Instagram:
"I started collecting Selena items back in 1997 with my first item being the Dreaming of You Album - my main inspiration for collecting was my grandmother, who is a huge Elvis Presley fan and collector - It's because of her that I decided I wanted to start my own collection of Selena Memorabilia. That was 26 years ago when I first started collecting, and here we are now in 2023, getting ready to attempt the Guinness World Record for the Largest Memorabilia Collection of Selena Quintanilla-Perez!"