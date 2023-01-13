This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana

In Louisiana, you may be more familiar with bigger cities like New Orleans or Baton Rouge, but the small towns dotting the Pelican State are worth exploring just as much.

Cheapism took a look at lesser-known cities around the country to find the most underrated and overlooked city in each state, from small mountain towns with a booming nightlife to cities that look straight out of a magazine about idyllic American towns. According to the site:

"We scoured online reviews and rankings to uncover desirable destinations that don't typically get extensive national attention, yet offer tremendous value to visitors and locals alike. Our selections took into account towns with a range of attractive offerings, including cultural attractions, outdoor activities, great dining and shopping options, low cost of living, and high quality of life, among other factors."

So which town in Louisiana is one of the most underrated cities in America?

Shreveport

New Orleans may get most of the hype, but Shreveport is another city worth stopping by to get another look at what Louisiana has to offer.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"In Louisiana, you go to party in the Big Easy — but you go to live in Shreveport. A roadway improvement plan has been in place there since 2015 and the Hirsch Coliseum attracts big national events such as the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA pageants. If you're into activities and the outdoors, the city's parks and recreation division maintains a whopping 63 parks, 46 playgrounds, five swimming pools, 16 rec centers, and it beautifies Shreveport with 300 flower and rose beds."

Check out Cheapism's full list to see the most underrated cities in the country.