This Nevada City Is One Of The 24 Best Places To Visit In The USA

By Ginny Reese

January 13, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Are you looking to visit some cities this year with rich histories and stunning sights? You may not have to travel far!

Trips to Discover compiled a list of the 24 best places to visit in the USA. The website states, "From coast to coast and everywhere in between, these are some of the best places to visit in the USA to get a sense of the country’s rich history, diversity, and energy."

One of the best places to visit in the USA is right here in Nevada. Las Vegas landed on the list. The website explains what makes this place so special:

"The famous city of Las Vegas provides an experience that really can’t be compared to anything else. It’s the entertainment capital of America with themed casinos, live performances, and a posh nightlife scene to keep you entertained every minute of the day and night. You can find food, shopping, and fun at Downtown Container Park, learn about Vegas’ history at the Neon Museum, and indulge in luxury accommodations that’ll make you feel like royalty. With so many things to do in Las Vegas, you could never be bored."

Check out the full list of the 24 best places to visit in the USA on Trips to Discover's website.

