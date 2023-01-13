Tornadoes Carve Deadly Path Of Destruction Across Alabama And Georgia

A series of severe storms spawned multiple tornadoes across Alabama, Georgia, and Kentucky on Thursday (January 12). The National Weather Service received at least 42 reports of possible tornadoes, though not all of the reports have been verified.

During the height of the storms, around four million people were under tornado watches.

The storms caused massive damage and left at least eight people dead. Six of the deaths were reported in Autauga County, and at least one person was killed in Dallas County. In Georgia, a five-year-old boy was killed when the car he was in was struck by a tree.

In addition, at least 22 people had to be hospitalized with severe injuries.

Autauga County Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggett said that one tornado touched down in the town of Old Kingston and traveled for about 20 miles, carving a path of destruction along the way.

"We have about 40 to 50 homes that we know are either major damaged or destroyed at this point," Baggett said.

Another tornado also touched down in Selma, causing significant damage across the city and leaving students trapped inside their schools.

"Most city streets are closed due to down power lines and trees. All schools have reported that students are at school and safe. It is not safe at this point to go to the schools or allow the children to leave the school," city officials wrote on Facebook.

Former state Senator Hank Sanders told the Associated Press that his home was damaged by the tornado.

"A tornado has definitely damaged Selma. In fact, it hit our house, but not head-on. It blew out windows in the bedroom and in the living room. It is raining through the roof in the kitchen," Sanders said.