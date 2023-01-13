Two California Cities Named Among The 'Most Beautiful' In America

By Logan DeLoye

January 13, 2023

Street with residential building and skyscrapers of San Francisco Financial District in the background, California, USA
Photo: Getty Images

Have you ever walked down a city street, totally in awe of the charm that surrounds you? It is easy to get lost in the excitement of exploring a new city, but continuously being taken aback by a familiar scenes is what makes a city special.

According to a list compiled by Travelers Worldwide, the most beautiful cities in all of California are San Francisco and San Diego. These cities are also considered two of the most beautiful in the entire country.

Here is what Travellers Worldwide had to say about the beauty of San Francisco and San Diego:

San Francisco:

"The city is full of rolling hills lined with distinct and unique buildings that line the busy streets. One building will look ancient and charming, and beside it will be a gorgeous modern building, creating a fascinating contrast throughout the city. And if you’re lucky, you’ll see one of the famous red trolleys rolling down the street, and you can hop on to see more of the city."

San Diego:

"The vast blue ocean can be seen from many spots in the city, so you can always smell the refreshing salty sea. Much of the shore is lined with large white rocks, which give way to soft sandy beaches that make for the perfect relaxing vacation. Places like La Jolla Underwater Park or Balboa Park showcase the incredible wildlife and plants that reside in California. Everywhere you go in San Diego has green trees and beautiful buildings. "

For more of the most beautiful cities in the country visit travellersworldwide.com.

