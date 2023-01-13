Update On Chicago Worker Buried Under Debris After Building Collapse

A construction worker became trapped under feet of debris after a building collapsed in Bronzeville on Thursday morning. According to CBS News, the worker was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained during the incident. The Chicago Fire Department posted a video to Twitter that shows firefighters and EMS working to dig the man out from underneath multiple feet of debris by hand. Viewers are able to see an abundance of destroyed brick and wood encompassing the area.

CBS News mentioned that the building was 141-years-old. Deputy Fire Chief Shun T. Haynes explained that the firefighters and EMS workers were unable to use equipment to free the worker from the debris because any vibration could cause a "secondary collapse."