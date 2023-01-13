Update On Chicago Worker Buried Under Debris After Building Collapse
By Logan DeLoye
January 13, 2023
A construction worker became trapped under feet of debris after a building collapsed in Bronzeville on Thursday morning. According to CBS News, the worker was pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of injuries sustained during the incident. The Chicago Fire Department posted a video to Twitter that shows firefighters and EMS working to dig the man out from underneath multiple feet of debris by hand. Viewers are able to see an abundance of destroyed brick and wood encompassing the area.
CBS News mentioned that the building was 141-years-old. Deputy Fire Chief Shun T. Haynes explained that the firefighters and EMS workers were unable to use equipment to free the worker from the debris because any vibration could cause a "secondary collapse."
Worker still trapped EMS attempting to work. pic.twitter.com/nwFC3VUYzu— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) January 12, 2023
No information was released regarding the condition of the two other workers present in the building when it collapsed, but they were able to comment on the incident.
"They just said they were working and all of the sudden, the building just came down," Haynes explained. "How that happened, we have absolutely no idea at this time." The cause of the collapse is still under investigation as authorities work to clear the debris from the surrounding area.