Washington State Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America

America loves beef, and the best way to enjoy it is a juicy, nicely-cooked steak. Thankfully, the country is full of steakhouses dedicated to serving you a hearty meal complete with delicious sides, add-ons, and beverages.

There are some joints, however, that are a cut above the rest. That's why Tasting Table found the Top 20 best steakhouses in America. The website states, "The best steakhouses in the United States combine skill, preparation, and respect for local ingredients to create memorable dining experiences that you'll be thinking about for days (or even weeks) to come. From diners to high-end fusion restaurants, these steak joints will leave you craving more."

A restaurant in Washington state was featured on the list: Bateau! Here's why writers included it:

"Seattle, Washington's Bateau offers the kind of elevated steakhouse experience that you'd expect from fine restaurants in London, New York City, or Paris. Although you can order à la carte at Bateau, patrons in the know opt for their five-course tasting menu. Every item on the tasting menu is honed to perfection, from the velvety steak tartare with caviar and beets to the sautéed greens with fresh lemon preserves and egg. The beef liver mousse is light and rich, pairing ideally with crunchy toast, and the steak entree is bursting with butter and a garlic flavor."