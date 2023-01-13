WATCH: Man Wielding Pipe 'Violently Attacks' Drivers On California Freeway

A man got out of a Tesla in the southbound lanes of 2 Freeway in Glendale on Thursday and starting hitting another car with a metal pipe. According to KTLA, this is not the first time that the man has violently harassed other drivers. Video footage taken by a victim shows the suspect slam on his breaks during rush hour traffic, angrily run out of his car, and repeatedly hit the victim's car with the pipe.

“Initially you think, ‘Should I pin him to the wall with my car?’ ‘Should I run him down?’ ‘What should I do?’ And I tried to stay focused and think, ‘I don’t want to go from victim to criminal in an instant,” the victim explained. KTLA mentioned that the victim chose to remain anonymous, but had more horrifying details to share regarding the incident.