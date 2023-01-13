WATCH: Man Wielding Pipe 'Violently Attacks' Drivers On California Freeway

By Logan DeLoye

January 13, 2023

Closeup portrait of aggressive male driver honking in traffic jam
Photo: Getty Images

A man got out of a Tesla in the southbound lanes of 2 Freeway in Glendale on Thursday and starting hitting another car with a metal pipe. According to KTLA, this is not the first time that the man has violently harassed other drivers. Video footage taken by a victim shows the suspect slam on his breaks during rush hour traffic, angrily run out of his car, and repeatedly hit the victim's car with the pipe.

“Initially you think, ‘Should I pin him to the wall with my car?’ ‘Should I run him down?’ ‘What should I do?’ And I tried to stay focused and think, ‘I don’t want to go from victim to criminal in an instant,” the victim explained. KTLA mentioned that the victim chose to remain anonymous, but had more horrifying details to share regarding the incident.

“He gets back to his car and he notices that I’m taping him, so he follows me. At some point, he cuts me off, slams the brakes and starts beating on my car.”

The California Highway Patrol is searching for the repeat offender and asked that anyone with information regarding the man's identity contact them immediately. KTLA noted that the suspect removed his license plates, making him harder to track down amid recent investigations.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.