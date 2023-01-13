You Can Stay In A Real Castle Right Here In Texas

Have you ever wanted to stay the night in a real castle? You're in luck! There's one right here in Texas.

Cheapism compiled a list of real castles where you can stay overnight. The website states, "Thankfully there are plenty of castles around the world — including many here in the states — where you can actually stay overnight. These include both hotel-like accommodations and vacation rentals courtesy of Airbnb and Vrbo, and also affordable options and worthwhile splurges here in the United States and around the world."

One of those castles is right here in the Lone Star State. You can stay in the Texas Hill Country Castle in Burnet County. The castle is available to rent on Vrbo. The website explains:

"With 113 acres of Texas Hill Country surrounding it, this castle, located west of Austin, has lots of space for those who appreciate nature. But the castle's interior has lots to recommend it, too, including a game room, massive DVD collection, gaming system, jacuzzi tubs, and more. Once you get outside, you'll find plenty of wildlife to wonder at like deer, hawks, and ringtail cats, a 40,000-gallon koi pond, and views for miles. Finally, Burnet is a reasonable drive away from many popular Hill Country destinations like Fredericksburg, Marble Falls, and Kerrville."

Check out the full list on Cheapism's website.