Beach Weather Are 'Swoon'-Worthy At 2023 ALTer EGO

Beach Weather kicked off their performance at the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One with the jarring lyrics, "You're my cannibal lover." The three-piece band's lead singer Nick Santino (formerly of A Rocket to the Moon) and his soothing voice led the audience at the Kia Forum through their lyrical themes of romantic bitterness and intense love affairs.

On Saturday, January 14th, Santino, Austin Scates, and Reeve Powers looked dapper in stylish suits as they made their way through "Swoon" off their 2015 debut EP What a Drag. Moving on to their second EP, Beach Weather performed the project's eponymous song "Chit Chat." Santino then took a moment to speak to the ALTer EGO crowd and assure them it was okay if they didn't know who they were. After performing and releasing music from 2015 to 2016, the band took to their website in July 2017 to announce they would be taking an indefinite hiatus.