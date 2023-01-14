Beach Weather Are 'Swoon'-Worthy At 2023 ALTer EGO
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 15, 2023
Beach Weather kicked off their performance at the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One with the jarring lyrics, "You're my cannibal lover." The three-piece band's lead singer Nick Santino (formerly of A Rocket to the Moon) and his soothing voice led the audience at the Kia Forum through their lyrical themes of romantic bitterness and intense love affairs.
On Saturday, January 14th, Santino, Austin Scates, and Reeve Powers looked dapper in stylish suits as they made their way through "Swoon" off their 2015 debut EP What a Drag. Moving on to their second EP, Beach Weather performed the project's eponymous song "Chit Chat." Santino then took a moment to speak to the ALTer EGO crowd and assure them it was okay if they didn't know who they were. After performing and releasing music from 2015 to 2016, the band took to their website in July 2017 to announce they would be taking an indefinite hiatus.
The band just returned to music at the start of 2022 after their five hiatus with a performance at the 8123 Fest in January of last year. Soon after, they released their first new music in six years. In November, Beach Weather dropped "Trouble With This Bed," which they performed during their ALTer EGO set. The single will be on their forthcoming debut full-length album Pineapple Sunrise.
To finish their set, Beach Weather performed their 2016 song "Sex, Drugs, etc." which gained popularity on TikTok in 2022. With the rise in interest, the band put out a music video for the song in September 2022, six years after the song was first released.
Beach Weather's debut album Pineapple Sunrise is set to drop on March 3rd, 2023. In addition to Beach Weather, the night also included stunning performances from Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jack White, Muse, Fall Out Boy, CHVRCHES, Phoenix, and Rosa Linn, and it was all hosted by Woody of iHeartRadio ALT 98.7's nationally syndicated "The Woody Show."