CHVRCHES Seemingly Confirm They Have New Music Coming Soon

Did CHVRCHES just let it slip they have some new music coming soon?

The band caught up with ALT 97.8's Hudson Hott backstage tonight (January 14) at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One. Hott asked CHVRCHES to give her — and the rest of their fans— just a little hint about whether or not they'll be releasing new music anytime soon. After a laugh from her bandmates, singer Lauren Mayberry said, "Maybe..." with a coy shrug of the shoulders.

Fans have been speculating that CHVRCHES could be involved with the soundtrack to Death Stranding 2. Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima, who created the original Death Stranding in 2019, recently shared a photo of himself hanging out with the band on Instagram. Could this be confirmation of their collaboration? Only time will tell.