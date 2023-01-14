CHVRCHES Seemingly Confirm They Have New Music Coming Soon
By Taylor Linzinmeir
January 15, 2023
Did CHVRCHES just let it slip they have some new music coming soon?
The band caught up with ALT 97.8's Hudson Hott backstage tonight (January 14) at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One. Hott asked CHVRCHES to give her — and the rest of their fans— just a little hint about whether or not they'll be releasing new music anytime soon. After a laugh from her bandmates, singer Lauren Mayberry said, "Maybe..." with a coy shrug of the shoulders.
Fans have been speculating that CHVRCHES could be involved with the soundtrack to Death Stranding 2. Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima, who created the original Death Stranding in 2019, recently shared a photo of himself hanging out with the band on Instagram. Could this be confirmation of their collaboration? Only time will tell.
New music coming from @CHVRCHES soon?? 👀👀👀 @hudsonhott_ #iHeartALT2023 pic.twitter.com/SF30K3gQtv— ALT 98.7 (@ALT987fm) January 15, 2023
CHVRCHES' performance at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO followed that of Fall Out Boy, Rosa Linn, Phoenix, Beach Weather, and MUSE. Next up on the bill is Jack White, followed by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who will close out the night at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles.
You can watch iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One now on Veeps.com. All you have to do is sign in and claim your free ticket to the stream the show!