Decision Made On Matthew Stafford's Future With Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly expected to exercise quarterback Matthew Stafford's 2023 option bonus and 2024 salary during the offseason, which will ensure his return to the team, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adam Schefter Saturday (January 14) morning.

Stafford will make a combined $62 million in guaranteed money as part of the agreement, which will officially take place by the third day of the new NFL year in March, the sources confirmed.

The decision comes amid reports of Stafford mulling retirement after missing the Rams' final seven games and being hindered significantly by injuries during the 2022 season.

The report also comes hours after head coach Sean McVay informed the team of his plans to return for the 2023 season.

The Rams are coming off a 5-12 record in 2022 -- the worst season during McVay's tenure -- just months removed after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI last February.

Stafford threw for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions on 206 of 303 passing in nine starts, leading the Rams to a 3-6 record during that span.

McVay acquired Stafford in a win-now trade during the 2021 offseason that included multiple draft picks, but ultimately served as a key factor in both men winning their first Super Bowls.

But Los Angeles was plagued with numerous injuries in 2022, which included Stafford, as well as wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Los Angeles finished the 2022 season with a 5-12 overall record and ranked third in the NFC West Division standings.