Flo Rida Can't Help But Vibe To His Own Music During Court Appearance
By Dani Medina
January 14, 2023
It's official: Flo Rida's music is perfect for any occasion. Even in court. Yes, court.
The rapper is currently in the middle of a lawsuit after suing energy drink company Celsius when he didn't get a bonus for his promo work, NME reports. Flo Rida took the stand earlier this week and his lawyers played a few of his most popular songs in their arguments, including "Right Round," "Low" and "My House."
In video clips making the rounds on social media, the "Whistle" rapper is seen bobbing his head along to his music, and even "inaudibly rapped and sang along," the Miami New Times reports. You can watch the footage below:
As far as the lawsuit goes, Flo Rida signed a contract back in 2014 to endorse the energy drink company. Celsius cans were also even featured in some of his music videos. The rapper claims Celsius "never paid out an agreed bonus for helping the company reach their sales target, nor did they even tell him when the goal had been met," NME reports. He's seeking over $30,000 for "breach of contract, accounting and unjust enrichment."