It's official: Flo Rida's music is perfect for any occasion. Even in court. Yes, court.

The rapper is currently in the middle of a lawsuit after suing energy drink company Celsius when he didn't get a bonus for his promo work, NME reports. Flo Rida took the stand earlier this week and his lawyers played a few of his most popular songs in their arguments, including "Right Round," "Low" and "My House."

In video clips making the rounds on social media, the "Whistle" rapper is seen bobbing his head along to his music, and even "inaudibly rapped and sang along," the Miami New Times reports. You can watch the footage below: