Kevin Gates Details X-Rated Kink: 'That's Beautiful'

Graphic content warning!

Kevin Gates isn't shy about discussing his sex life.

The "Really Really" rapper opened up on a podcast about one of his kinks that involves women urinating in his mouth. "I love for a woman to piss in my mouth. That's beautiful," Gates said.

He went on to detail an experience he had with a woman he was seeing. “I had a woman pee in a cup while we were driving and I drunk it. Because it was nothing. I was so infatuated with this woman to where it was just nothing about her that was nasty. And then, she’s super clean. She like me. She drink nothing but water all day, so, her piss ain't got no taste," he said.

Back in July, the "Thinking with My D---" rapper was pretty candid about his sex life — again. He left Yung Miami speechless when he revealed he had a sexual relationship with his cousin. He explained in a video on Instagram that his grandmother told him they were related, but he had already been having sex with her for several months in 2015. Their relationship continued for two more years.

"(She) pulled me to the side and said, 'Baby, that's your cousin.' I ain't about to stop!'" he told the City Girls rapper on her show.