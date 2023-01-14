Nick Jonas shared some HUGE news about the Jonas Brothers during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show!

After a back and forth between the "Cool" singer and Kelly Clarkson about parenting, Nick revealed that the Jonas Brothers would be hitting the road this year as their Las Vegas residency wraps up in February.

"Later this year, there will be a tour," he said.

Before revealing this, he told Clarkson how grateful he and his brothers are for the opportunity to play shows in Las Vegas. "It's really like, it's been a moment for al of us as we step into this kind of next chapter of our life and career where we're just so grateful to have the support we've had for so long."

Nick went on to say that the Jonas Brothers' sixth studio album "is done." "We are very excited about it and we're kind of in that planning moment," he said, referring to promoting their new music, choosing the single and all of that.

"This year's gonna be very busy, but very fun," he added.

Back in September, Joe Jonas shared similar news. A behind-the-scenes look at the Jonas Brothers in the studio was shared to Instagram with the caption, "Making the new album." Joe commented on it saying, "You mean finished the album."