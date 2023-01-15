When news broke of Jeff Beck's unexpected passing on January 10, the music world flooded social media with praise, tributes, and fond memories of the guitar legend. Brian May took the opportunity to record a video praising Beck for making "possibly the most beautiful bit of guitar music ever recorded" with his track "Where Were You."

“If you [want to] hear his depth of emotion and sound and phrasing and the way he could touch your soul, listen to ‘Where Were You’ off the Guitar Shop album," The Queen guitarist said in the clip. "Just Google ‘Where Were You Jeff Beck’ and sit down and listen to it for four minutes. It’s unbelievable.”

“It’s possibly the most beautiful bit of guitar music ever recorded, probably alongside Jimi Hendrix‘s ‘Little Wing,’" he continued. "So sensitive, so beautiful, so incredibly creative and unlike anything you’ve ever heard anywhere else. Yes, of course he had his influences too, but he brought an amazing voice to rock music which will never, ever be emulated, or equaled.”

May ended his video tribute with more praise for his fellow guitarists. "Jeff was completely and utterly unique, and the kind of musician who’s impossible to define," he said. "And I was absolutely in awe of him.”

Watch May's full video tribute below.