CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry Shares Hilarious Tip For Going To Music Festivals

CHVRCHES hit the stage tonight (January 14) at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One.

While performing, singer Lauren Mayberry took the opportunity to share one of her biggest tips for going to music festivals. "Always bring your own toilet paper," she said with a chuckle. She also shared her wish for more women to be included in festival lineups, if only to add a little color to the stage. "The dudes dress really boring, there’s no green sparkles... That’s a waste, that’s a crime," she said, dressed head-to-toe in a lime-green sparkly dress. She also donned a few gemstones around her eyes, including one large crystal teardrop on her cheek.