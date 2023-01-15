CHVRCHES' Lauren Mayberry Shares Hilarious Tip For Going To Music Festivals
By Taylor Linzinmeir
January 15, 2023
CHVRCHES hit the stage tonight (January 14) at iHeartRadio ALTer EGO presented by Capital One.
While performing, singer Lauren Mayberry took the opportunity to share one of her biggest tips for going to music festivals. "Always bring your own toilet paper," she said with a chuckle. She also shared her wish for more women to be included in festival lineups, if only to add a little color to the stage. "The dudes dress really boring, there’s no green sparkles... That’s a waste, that’s a crime," she said, dressed head-to-toe in a lime-green sparkly dress. She also donned a few gemstones around her eyes, including one large crystal teardrop on her cheek.
In other CHVRCHES news, fans have been speculating the band could be involved with the soundtrack to Death Stranding 2. Japanese video game designer Hideo Kojima, who created the original Death Stranding in 2019, recently shared a photo of himself hanging out with the band on Instagram. They seemingly confirmed the rumors while talking backstage with ALT 97.8's Hudson Hott. Hott asked CHVRCHES to give her — and the rest of their fans— just a little hint about whether or not they'll be releasing new music anytime soon. After a laugh from her bandmates, singer Lauren Mayberry said, "Maybe..." with a coy shrug of the shoulders.
New music coming from @CHVRCHES soon?? 👀👀👀 @hudsonhott_ #iHeartALT2023 pic.twitter.com/SF30K3gQtv— ALT 98.7 (@ALT987fm) January 15, 2023
CHVRCHES' performance followed that of Fall Out Boy, Rosa Linn, Phoenix, Beach Weather, and MUSE. Next up on the bill is Jack White, followed by the Red Hot Chili Peppers, who will close out the night at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles.