Fall Out Boy Says New Music Will Have 'A Lot Of Easter Eggs'

Fall Out Boy addressed their recent cryptic behavior as fans await new music from them. Before their performance at iHeartRadio's 2023 ALTer EGO presented by Capitol One, Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz chatted with ALT 98.7's Stryker and refused to give straight answers about their recent cryptic behavior as fans await a new single called "Love From The Other Side" and presumably, a new album.

"How do the shells work into everything?" Stryker asked to which Wentz hesitated and broke into laughter. "All I think about is spoilers," he said before taking a long pause.

Making it clear they weren't going to give away any spoilers for the artistic rollout of their new project, Stump shared, "There's a lot of easter eggs. It's really fascinating. If you really dig in, you'll find lots of stuff."