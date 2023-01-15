Gerard Piqué Responds To Shakira's Break-Up Song With Casio Partnership

By Logan DeLoye

January 15, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Shakira recently teamed up with Argentine DJ Bizarrap to release her latest single, "BZRP Music Session #53." In the new track, the Columbian singer disses ex, Gerard Piqué, multiple times by using brand references, and stating that she was "out of his league." She includes the lyrics: “you swapped a Ferrari for a [Renault] Twingo / you swapped a Rolex for a Casio," in reference to the former Spanish soccer player's new girlfriend. According to NME, Piqué responded to the track by partnering with Casio.

Piqué showed that he was more than serious about the collaboration by distributing the watches to members of the King's League. Marca mentioned that Piqué also reached a "personal partnership agreement" with Renault and was seen driving a Twingo into the port of Barcelona on Sunday.

Despite controversy over the lyrics, "BZRP Music Session #53" was an immediate success and instantly rose to the top of the charts.

"I never thought I would get straight to number one in the world at 45-years-old an in Spanish," Shakira shared in an Instagram post. "I want to embrace the millions of women who rise up to the ones who make us feel insignificant. Women who stand up for what they feel and think, and raise their hands when they disagree, while others raise eyebrows. They are my inspiration."

