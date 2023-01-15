Hayley Williams Details 'Cool Music' That Inspired Paramore's Latest Single

On Friday (January 13), Paramore gave fans another taste of what to expect from their new album This Is Why with "C’est Comme Ça" — a single that gives off major “dance punk vibes” — and in a recent interview, Hayley Williams revealed what "cool music" she was listening to that inspired the new tune.

“The last song we wrote was the first song on the album. So I don’t know why it always works out like that with us, but we just have to follow it and let whatever that inspiration lead, and 'C’est Comme Ça' was, I would say, midway to the beginning half, it was definitely before we had hit a stride," the singer explained. “I was really stoked to get this music because a lot of times with Paramore, unless we’re all in the room at the same time working on stuff together, I feel like a lot of what I do is top lining and I love doing that. It’s so freeing. Especially after doing the solo records where I was just always on top of every single moment."

“It’s just this really great treat and we had a really good time getting back into a little bit of dance punk vibes,” Williams continued. “I had been listening to a lot of Dry Cleaning and Yard Act and artists that talk a lot over great, cool music. So I guess I was just feeling poetic and feeling a bit critical of myself, and fused all that stuff.”

"C’est Comme Ça" is the third single off Paramore's upcoming album This Is Why, following "The News" and title track. The album is slated for a February 10 release, and the band plans to embark on a massive tour just months later.