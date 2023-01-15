Muse's Electrifying Set Spanned Decades At 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO

Muse delivered electrifying performances of their career-spanning hits as they took the stage at the 2023 iHeartRadio ALTer EGO festival, presented by Capital One on Saturday night (January 14). The trio of global superstars — Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme, and Dominic Howard — kicked off their high-energy set with the title track of their latest album, a 10-track project titled Will Of The People (and performed “Compliance” from the 2022 record, in addition to previously-released fan-favorites).

The ALTer EGO crowd got to hear live renditions of Muse’s most iconic songs they released through the decades, including “Madness,” “Uprising,” “Supermassive Black Hole” — an early 2000s classic that elicited the best response from the band after NASA shared images of a real supermassive black hole last year — and more throughout their set.

The rockers were part of an all-star lineup at the 2023 ALTer EGO show, joining Fall Out Boy, Jack White and Red Hot Chili Peppers, to name a few. Bellamy, who was once invited to go alien hunting with Tom DeLonge, recently reflected on opening for the Chili Peppers (and the Foo Fighters) in the 90s, remembering in a recent interview that it was a “really cool” experience to tour with the rock icons.

Now, Muse is gearing up to kick off their own global trek this year. The “Will Of The People World Tour” includes dozens of stops throughout North America, Europe and Mexico, they previously announced on their social media channels. The “Will Of The People Tour” marks Muse’s first since 2019. See their North American tour dates below: