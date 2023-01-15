Robert Downey Jr. Exhibits Balding, 'Unrecognizable' Look For New Series

Robert Downey Jr. had to change up his look for the filming of his latest HBO series, The Sympathizer, and fans can barely recognize him. According to New York Post, photos of the iconic actor were taken on set of the series in which he is spotted wearing a "balding redhead" wig. Fans continue to take photos of Robert as the unrecognizable character and post them to social media in awe of the transformation. In one group of photos, Robert can be seen wearing a pink shirt, maroon jacket, and navy pants in addition to the wig while walking on set.