It's been five years since Dolores O'Riordan tragically died at the age of 46, and her Cranberries bandmates commemorated the somber anniversary with a tribute on social media.

"Dolores left our world five years ago," they wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the late singer. "Sometimes it feels like it was a moment ago, other times it feels like ages have passed. Her spirit, her voice and her energy will continue on with us, inspiring and encouraging us every day of every year. We miss you D. Ferg, Mike and Noel. x"

O'Riordan's official page also shared a lengthy post detailing the time leading up to her untimely death, and what's to come to continue her legacy.

"On this day five years ago Dolores left Shannon airport destined for London Gatwick. It was a Sunday afternoon and she was enthused and in good spirits," the post reads. "She was going to London for a studio mixing session the following day on new material that she had been working on and was scheduled to meet with her record label on the Tuesday to discuss plans for a new Cranberries album pencilled for release later in the year. She was really pumped about that album."

"She was due to return to New York directly from London on the Wednesday, with plans to return to her native County Limerick shortly afterwards to move into a new house that she had recently purchased there," it continues. "She was really excited about moving into the new house, located near Glenstal Abbey. She loved to take long walks in the abbey's surrounding parklands and had gotten to know some of the resident monks there who are world renowned for their Gregorian chant. She had, on occasion in the months and years beforehand joined them for their choir practice in the abbey. She had been out shopping for new furniture and various other bits and bobs for her new home the day before she went to London. She had so many plans and aspirations and so much to look forward to. Little did we know that she would never make it out of London, and that her amazingly successful life would end prematurely there. She had so much left to give. We miss her deeply but we will never, ever, forget her."

"In this, the fifth year of a world without her, we have planned a number of initiatives and releases that, no doubt, will help keep her memory and legacy alive, and we will be announcing and launching them in the coming year," it concludes. "Stay in touch for more info on this and meantime remember Dolores and her wonderful songs and music. May she rest in peace."

In 2019, The Cranberries released their final album, aptly titled In The End, which feature vocals from O'Riordan. See both Instagram posts below.