WATCH: Passenger Records Video As Nepal's Yeti Airlines Plane Crashes

At least 68 people were killed when a twin-engine aircraft crashed near the city of Pokhara in Nepal on Sunday (January 15) morning. There were four crew members and 68 passengers on the Yeti Airlines' flight from Kathmandu to Pokhara when it slammed into a river gorge and burst into flames.

"Half of the plane is on the hillside," local resident Arun Tamu told Reuters. "The other half has fallen into the gorge of the Seti river."

The plane lost contact with air traffic controllers about 18 minutes into the 30-minute flight. Investigators have not determined what caused the plane to crash.

Authorities said that four people remain unaccounted for after search efforts were called off due to darkness. Search, and recovery efforts are expected to resume on Monday.

According to TMZ, one of the passengers live-streamed harrowing footage of the plane as it crashed. In the video, passengers can be heard screaming as the plane slams into the ground and the cabin bursts into flames and fills with smoke. It appears that the passenger may have initially survived the crash.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT