The man formerly known as Johnny Rotten may have a hard exterior, but deep down John Lydon has been struggling as he watches his wife of more than 40 years Nora Forster battle Alzheimer's Disease.

Lydon submitted his Public Image Ltd. single "Hawaii" to Eurovision, and in a statement revealed it was a "love letter" to Forster. “My wife when she sees this, it’s going to melt her, Alzheimer’s or not. It’s the most rewarding thing," he said in the past about the song, adding in a statement: “It is dedicated to everyone going through tough times on the journey of life, with the person they care for the most. It’s also a message of hope that ultimately love conquers all.”

In a new interview with The Sun, the former Sex Pistols frontman opened up even more about the track's heartbreaking origins. “We spent a magnificent holiday in Hawaii after a tour once and it was just the greatest week of our lives," he said. “Now her memories are fading, I wanted to bring something like that back to her. I get broke up even thinking about it.”

The singer-songwriter will perform the song live on February 3, going against other artists in a televised competition to determine who will represent Ireland on the show. "It brings tears to my eyes just even thinking about performing it live because I'll be away from her," Lydon said in an interview with Good Morning Britain. "But I've got to do that."

"Hawaii" must be an important song to Lydon for him to submit it to Eurovision because he recently trashed the show as being "disgusting."

“It’s absolutely awful, the songs. The whole thing of it is disgusting to me. I’m a songwriter, I perform live, and these shows just come across as so dreadfully phoney to me," he said in a recent interview before explaining why he submitted a song. “But look, we’re giving it a chance to break out of that mould.”